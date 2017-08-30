Last week, news broke that Starbucks would be shuttering its online store on October 1 in order to simplify the Seattle-based company's digital offerings and focus more closely on integrating "digital and mobile customer connections into our store experience," as a spokesperson told Business Insider. And on a day-to-day basis, the news that Starbucks is closing its online store probably won't affect you—unless you love a good deal on Starbucks-branded gear and coffee accessories.

That's because Starbucks is having a huge clearance sale in an attempt to clear out the e-commerce section of its website before the online store closes forever, and many items are deeply discounted. We're talking half-off in a lot of cases, if not inching closer to 60 percent below original list price.

The bad news is that none of Starbucks coffee beans or K-Cup pods seem to be included in this sale, though that could change as October 1 draws nearer. But if you've been looking to stock up on Starbucks gear or try out a new coffee brewer, you're in for a treat.

Here are some of the best buys that you can find on sale at Starbucks' online store right now. Just remember that everything is final sale because, well, you know.

Pour-Over Coffee Maker

Photo Courtesy Starbucks

This pour-over coffee maker is branded with Starbucks name, but it's made by Bodum, a company known for its high-quality coffee brewing gear. On sale from $39.95 to $27.97, this coffee brewer doesn't require a filter and makes up to five cups.

Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker, $27.97, starbucks.com

French Press

Photo Courtesy Starbucks

Made from stainless steel that seems to be plated in copper, with a chic wooden handle, this is one stylish French press coffee maker—and it's discounted by about 50 percent.

Stainless Steel Coffee Press with Walnut Handle in Copper, $24.98, starbucks.com

AeroPress

Photo Courtesy Starbucks

Even name-brand, non-Starbucks coffee brewers are on sale. This AeroPress usually costs $34.95, but's currently available on the Starbucks website for $25.

AeroPress, $24.97, starbucks.com

Travel Mugs

Photo Courtesy Starbucks

Stainless steel travel mugs are usually dumb expensive. For example, this one, which comes with a carabiner-style clip as a handle, was originally listed at $22.95. It's currently marked down to $9.99.

Stainless Steel Clip Tumbler in Orange, $9.99, starbucks.com

Photo Courtesy Starbucks

Or if you're fancy, you could get this stainless steel travel mug that's adorned with black Swarovski crystals for a steal: only $62.48, discounted nearly 50 percent from the original price of $125.

Stainless Steel Tumbler Adorned with Swarovski Crystals in Black, $62.48, starbucks.com

Holiday Ornaments

Photo Courtesy Starbucks

Sure, it might be a little early to start thinking about the holidays, but mid-August is also too early for pumpkin spice, in my humble opinion, and that hasn't stopped Starbucks from launching the drinks in grocery stores during the actual summertime. So get this Swarovski-encrusted holiday ornament now, for over 60 percent off the list price of $49.95.

White Ornament Adorned with Swarovski Crystals, $18.74, starbucks.com

Hand Stamp and Ink Pad

Photo Courtesy Starbucks

I don't know why this is sold at Starbucks, but it used to cost $49.95 and now it only costs $24.98, so I guess you should buy it now, too.

WMS & CO. Hand Stamp and Inkpad, Super Important, $24.98, starbucks.com