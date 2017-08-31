Hurricane Harvey has unleashed unprecedented flooding on the greater Houston area, and experts already fear it will end up as one of the costliest and most destructive storms to make landfall in the continental US. But amidst the chaos and flooding, the staff of El Bolillo Bakery made the best of an awful situation by doing what they do best.

As the water rose outside, a team of four bakers working the overnight shift at El Bolillo’s Wayside Drive soon realized they were trapped. Thankfully, the store itself remained dry and the power stayed on. To take their minds off things and pass the time until they could get out, they rolled up their sleeves and got to work. The crew worked around the clock to bake loaves of bread and pan dulce (a type of Mexican sweet bread) for almost two days, using a whopping 4,400 pounds of flour in the process.

Brian Alvarado, the bakery’s manager, made sure the bread was put to good use soon after the crew was rescued. “They had made so much bread that we took the loaves to loads of emergency centers across the city for people affected by the floods,” he said. Their good deed hasn’t gone unnoticed: The bakery’s Facebook post touting their accomplishment has been shared nearly 4,000 times as of Thursday afternoon. Best of all, three of the four bakers were fortunate enough to return to homes that suffered no water damage.

El Bolillo remains closed for the time being, but hopefully they can get back up and running soon to serve the Houston community in what looks to be a prolonged time of need. If you can, consider making a monetary donation to the Houston Food Bank or the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.