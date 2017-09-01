It's impossible to count the ways we love Issa Rae. In addition to being a self-starter who got a web-series turned into an HBO television show, the 32-year-old also has her own production company that's churning out content like nobody's business. Next up: A cooking show.

As reported by Vibe, Aspire TV announced that they will be premiering the first season of the Butter + Brown culinary series on their network at the top of October. The series was created, co-executive produced and hosted by Seth Brundle and Leslie Antonoff, while Rae and Chef G. Garvin (Turn Up the Heat, Road Trip with G. Garvin) serve as executive producers.

From the episodes to air on Youtube, the two friends cook up savory dishes and unique drinks that don't require too much prep—i.e. they're speaking our language.

For their Aspire TV show, Butter + BROWN guests will include Rick Ross, David Banner, Larenz Tate and Carla Hall. Get to know the hosts by going here.

Butter + BROWN premieres Sunday, Sept 25 on Aspire TV at 8pm.

In other Issa Rae news, the soundtrack for Insecure's second season is coming soon with music from Jazmine Sullivan, Lion Babe, SZA, Goldlink —and Issa herself. We cannot wait to hear her rapping on wax!

This story originally appeared on Essence.com.