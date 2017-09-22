The Starbucks secret menu is more of an open secret menu, and a quick Google search will lead you to dozens, if not hundreds, of tutorials on how to hack the Starbucks menu. Dunkin' Donuts menu hacks, however, have been decidedly less popular and harder to find—until now. That's because YouTubers Rhett and Link have created three different Dunkin' Donuts hacks and tested them out in a video on their channel "Good Mythical Morning."

There were only two rules that the men needed to follow to create these brand new Dunkin' Donuts secret items. First, anything they created had to be completely original, and second, they could only use ingredients found at Dunkin'.

But that doesn't mean they couldn't bring their own equipment. Over the course of the 13-minute video, Rhett and Link used a rolling pin, a copper pipe, and a wooden dowel to make their own Dunkin' Donuts secret menu items—which means that the whole process is pretty messy.

Take the chocolate mousse doughnut pie, which is really more of an icebox cake-inspired raspberry and chocolate creation. It's complicated to make, starting with six plain, glazed doughnuts that Link flattens out with a rolling pin to make a pie crust of sorts. The filling is a mixture of a Dunkin' Donuts iced hot chocolate with whipped cream on top, the jelly from a jelly doughnut, and even more shots of whipped cream. To make the whole pie work, Rhett notes, you should strike up a friendship with a Dunkin' Donuts employee who will be able to freeze the mousse pie so it solidifies, and you can actually eat it like a pie, not just liquid poured into a doughnut crust.

Making a chocolate mousse doughnut pie on "Good Mythical Morning" Screenshot via YouTube

Link's Donutrrito, which is bacon and eggs and sausage stuffed into the hole of six glazed doughnuts using that copper pipe and a dowel, and Rhett's pizza doughnut are equally difficult to make in store. But it might be worth the effort if the duo's reactions are any indication. "Just sit out front and charge 50 cents a slice for that until they kick you out," Link says of the chocolate mousse cake. But you might also annoy some well-meaning Dunkin' employees in the process if you actually gave these a shot in the store. So maybe you're better off watching the duo make a mess than trying these Dunkin' Donuts hacks for yourself.