If you've seen It in theaters, and you just can't stop thinking about Pennywise's creepy face filled with razor-sharp teeth, maybe don't tell your prankster friends about one Dallas-area doughnut shop that is running a particularly disturbing special for horror enthusiasts. Hurts Donut is capitalizing on the evil clown craze (oh, what a society we live in) by offering "scary clown deliveries" today and tomorrow, September 25 through 26, in the Dallas suburb of Frisco. You know, just in case you wanted to have your appetite totally ruined before chowing down on some sweets.

"Wanna scare the sh...shprinkles out of your friends!?" the company wrote in a Facebook post that went viral last week. Well, it’s certainly tempting, and at least there’s the added balm of donuts so your friends don’t absolutely hate you for sending a demon clown to your house.

Hurts Donuts co-owner Kas Clegg told Guide Live that the clown is not supposed to actually be Pennywise, nor is the promotion directly tied with It. "We always try to keep up with trends, and clowns are trending right now," she told Guide Live. "It's fall, and it's getting close to Halloween, so we just wanted to spice it up a little bit and do a super fun delivery...We just love scary clowns."

Clegg added that the shop often runs themed delivery promotions, though this is the first time one of their promotions has gone viral. "We actually do them all the time, this is just the first time it's gone viral," she told Guide Live. "On Valentine's Day, we have cupid deliveries where we actually have a guy in a diaper with wings and a bow and arrow."

If there's "enough interest in surrounding communities," the shop may do out-of-town evil clown deliveries as well. So really, none of us are safe.