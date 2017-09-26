Rihanna only seems to get better and better as time goes on. Not only has she released dozens of amazing songs over her musical career and launched a fashion line, but she recently started selling a widely celebrated makeup line, and now, Rihanna might be getting into the wine business. According to W magazine, the name Fenty Estates Wine and Spirits Company was submitted for trademark with the U.S. Patent Office in early August. And as is well known, Fenty is Rihanna’s last name, and also the name of her fashion and cosmetics projects. Given all of this, rumors are stirring that Rihanna will soon be selling wine and alcohol.

Of course, Rihanna has long made her love of wine known. In fact, she often brings glasses of wine around with her to untraditional places. She was photographed carrying a wine glass around the streets of Prague after touring Europe for her album Anti, and on plenty of other occasions (always in a great outfit, of course). Videos and pictures of Rihanna taking a pull from an ultra-sparkly flask at the 2017 Grammy Awards also went viral.

While the trademark filing is indeed strong evidence that Rihanna wine is coming, it’s all rumor for now, and may have nothing to do with Rihanna. According to the website Fashion Law, the patent request was not filed by the same company that has typically filed for Rihanna’s trademarks. Perhaps Rihanna booze is a pipe dream, but only time will tell for sure.