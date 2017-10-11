Twin Peaks is a TV show better known for its copious coffee consumption than its boozehounds, but that hasn't stopped David Lynch from coming out with a line of Twin Peaks-themed beer. In collaboration with the beloved microbrewer Mikkeller, the American director/transcendental meditation advocate has created three Twin Peaks-themed beers that will be launching this weekend Lynch's Festival of Disruption, to be held at venues across Los Angeles, CA.

According to a press release from the Danish microbrewery, Lynch was involved with every aspect of the creation of these Twin Peaks-inspired beers. But according to Mikkeller's art director Keith Shore, the creator of the cult TV show that was revived by Showtime this year, after over 25 years off the air, was especially engaged in the design of the cans. "Lynch and his team sent us a mood board of various Mikkeller labels they liked and shared images of Lynch’s drawings," explained Shore in the press release. "Each illustration is based on iconic scenes from Twin Peaks, and the color palette is also taken from the television series."

But even though Mikkeller released images of the cans, in classic Lynchian fashion, there aren't many pre-launch details about any the taste of the beers themselves—though we do know their names. There's Log Lady Lager, served in a golden can with an illustration of the Log Lady holding her log, and Red Room Ale, which has a red can depicting the bust of an armless Greek statue and that iconic zig-zag floor. We know the most about the third brew, called Damn Good Coffee Stout, and seemingly featuring an illustration of Detective Dale Cooper with his coffee mug on the can. This last beer is an oatmeal stout that's "brewed with Lynch’s own coffee, David Lynch Signature Cup Organic House Blend," according to the press release.

Fans of Twin Peak and beer who aren't able to make it to this weekend's Festival of Disruption but still want to try the TV-inspired beer will be able to pick up a can or two at Mikkeller's locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, and San Diego. But they'll only be around for a limited time, so get out to the West Coast.