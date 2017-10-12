Fans of Archie Comics, milkshakes, and the CW’s Riverdale may want to head up to the Great White North sometime soon, because several Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe pop-ups will be appearing all over Canada on Thursday, October 12 and Friday, October 13. The Riverdale pop-ups, produced by Netflix Canada, were announced earlier this week on Twitter. The promotion overlapped with the premiere of the show’s long-awaited second season, which aired Wednesday on the CW and will be available for streaming on Thursday via Netflix. Participating diners all over Canada will transform their spaces into Pop’s 24-hour diner, the Riverdale crew’s main hangout.

Riverdale, which is shot in Vancouver, built their Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe set for the show to be an exact replica of a real diner where they shot the show’s pilot. The diner set is so realistic that Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead on Riverdale, said in an interview with Vulture that an 18-wheeler truck once drive into the set’s parking lot, believing it to be a real restaurant.

If you’re in British Columbia, Alberta, or Toronto this week, you might be near one of the pop-ups. Netflix, which owns the rights to stream CW content, lists details for the Riverdale pop-up event in a Facebook invite. From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., eight diners will become Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe for the evening. Guests will be able to try on Riverdale costumes and drink free milkshakes. One of the sites, Rocko's Family Diner in Mission, British Columbia, will also be screening the premiere of Riverdale season 2 on Thursday.

The Riverdale pop-up is another of Netflix’s brilliant concepts to generate attention and excitement for an upcoming show or movie. Just last year, Gilmore Girls fans were delighted to find coffee shops all over the country turned into versions of the beloved Luke’s Diner to celebrate the release of the show's reboot, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. This past August, Netflix also created exclusive strains of cannabis inspired by ten of its shows, including Bojack Horseman, Arrested Development, and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, to celebrate the launch their new show Disjointed.