As you might expect, a mogul like Martha Stewart is often called upon to jet around the globe. So how does one of the world’s most famous food celebrities deal with the trials and tribulations of air travel? Turns out the answer is more surprising than Stewart’s ongoing friendship with Snoop Dogg.

In a recent interview with the New York Times’ travel section, Stewart admitted that in addition to flying with THREE iPads, she “tr[ies] to avoid plane food most of the time.” So what’s her workaround? Homemade hard-boiled eggs. “My hard-boiled eggs are just so much better than any eggs on the plane. They’re from my own chickens,” she says. “I take them for everybody I’m traveling with.”

It’s apparently just one of several foods she likes to pack in her carry-on, some of which will likely provoke the envy or ire of her fellow travelers. “I might make a delicious smoked salmon sandwich on seven-grain bread; I might take a tabbouleh salad. I take homemade yogurt with apple sauce,” she says. Stewart didn’t mention if packing her bags with freshly prepared food has ever led her to miss a flight, but clearly trying to subsist on microwaved entrees or a handful of pretzels is an even more untenable fate.

Travel is stressful enough without adding “hard-boil some eggs” to our to-do lists, but the domestic goddess and ex-con does have more practical advice for food-minded travelers looking to seize the day. Stewart says she skips room service and always makes an effort to go out and grab breakfast from somewhere local when she’s on the road, which opens her up to new possibilities and blog ideas: “I find the best breakfast place in town. In Detroit I found Astro Coffee, that’s such a good place. And I found Detroit Institute of Bagels, and I did a whole blog on how to make a bagel and ate a delicious bagel sandwich.”

Most of us can’t truly live like Martha, but following some of her travel advice can get us a little bit closer. As she herself would say, it’s a good thing.