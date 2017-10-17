If you’ve got a lot of money and a penchant for bizarre nostalgic um… art(?), there’s good news for you. After being forced to break up by their corporate overlords, a Chuck E. Cheese’s animatronic band is up for sale in California, according to Fox News. That’s right, the decades-old, creepy band that played 80’s hits in our youth can now be a feature of your home if you make your way to Visalia, California, where one of the bands is now for sale. This particular band, Beach Bowzer’s Band, was brought to life in 1985, and has been retired for some time after more years of rocking out in a children’s pizza arcade.

Chuck E. Cheese’s announced in August that it would be retiring animatronic bands, citing that they’ve gotten old and boring. “The kids stopped looking at the animatronics years and years ago, and they would wait for the live Chuck E. to come out,” Chuck E. Cheese’s Entertainment CEO Tom Leverton told CBS in August. Kids these days apparently still like the arcade’s signature mouse mascot, but not so much the robotic bands. In place of the robo-musicians, Chuck E. Cheese locations will be updated to just have a good old fashioned dance floor.

The band that’s for sale was put on Craigslist by a Visalia local who, according to Fox, has had the band in their possession for some time. Though it apparently hasn’t been used in a while, the band, which comes complete with a stage, it should still function, at least in theory. Fox reports that the ad notes the current owner doesn’t know how to make the band work, but they still have the manuals! And for the cool price of $5,000 this little piece of pizza history can be all yours.