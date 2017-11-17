For the past few years, KFC has centered much of its marketing efforts around the idea of being a bit bizarre—things like constantly changing the actor that plays its spokesperson, wacky virtual training videos, a KFC clothing line, and most recently, commissioning a painting of some guy from Twitter riding on the back of Colonel Sanders.

Though these sorts of campaigns aren’t uncommon (Old Spice, anyone?), they are accompanied by a recurring problem: When you act strange all the time, that behavior becomes normalized, so you have to one-up yourself to get the same kind of reaction. And as a result, you get headlines like these: KFC is selling at $10,000 “Internet Escape Pod” for one lucky buyer who is seeking a way to block out all of the holiday season madness. Oh, and it has a giant Colonel Sanders on top wrapping his arms around the pod to protect you.

“Made in the USA out of steel, adorned with enamel paint and 8-pound high-density architectural foam, and designed to be a safe space from the internet coming to and from your devices,” KFC’s 7-foot wide, 6.5-foot tall Internet Escape Pod is a one-of-a-kind item that “comfortably fits four adults and a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken.” Speaking of which, what exactly does escaping the internet have to do with KFC? The brand openly admits, not much: “In case you haven't noticed, our specialty is fried chicken, not internet-blocking cages,” KFC's announcement explains. “Although we have done our best to ensure total internet escape, a special person with a gizmo has to test our cage before we can claim total and utter signal impenetrability. Upon installation, every effort will be taken to ensure it fully blocks your device. You have the Colonel's word.”

You might have caught the word “installation,” and indeed, for your $10,000 purchase price, the odd pod does come with “assembly and installation service included.” Ostensibly, it takes a trained professional to position the replica of Colonel Sanders on top to assure that his arms are outstretched in the most “protective embrace” possible.

Want More? Our twice-a-week newsletter brings the

best of Extra Crispy straight to you.

If the idea of a KFC-branded anti-internet tent interests you, you’ll want to get on this offer fast. According to the company, only one is being sold—and once it’s gone, that’s it. In fact, KFC is calling this a “close out” offer. “We were going to sell this for the ridiculously high price of $96,485.34, but in the spirit of the season, I said, ‘nah, let’s make it a deal,’” said George Felix, director of advertising, KFC US. The marketing department always gets the cushiest budget.

This story originally appeared on Foodandwine.com.