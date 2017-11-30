He’s already a WWE legend, a human meme, and one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors. But now Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can add a 5th Guinness World Record to his resume. He just had to beat out a bunch of teens to get it.

Earlier this week, students at Long Island’s H. Frank Carey High School collected, arranged, and toppled 2,866 cereal boxes in the school’s gymnasium, besting the previous world record by 200. The stunt was the culmination of weeks of fundraising efforts, with the boxes set to be shipped to Hurricane victims in Florida and Puerto Rico.

Merely a day later, Johnson, with support from his Seven Bucks Digital Production Studios, gathered 3,000 cereal boxes and toppled them in a live-streamed video.

The timing of the stunt appears suspect, Johnson claims his team was working to arrange the maze for a week, which would make the whole thing purely coincidental. Though with what we know about his competitive drive, it’s not that farfetched to think that he read the story and thought “I must beat those teens.”

Want More? Our twice-a-week newsletter brings the

best of Extra Crispy straight to you.

Anyone appalled by the potential pettiness of a man worth millions stealing the shine from a few high schoolers can at least take comfort in knowing these cereal boxes also went to a worthy cause, too. The cereal will be sent to Midnight Mission, an LA organization dedicated to feeding the homeless.

Hopefully, the fervor of record-setting cereal activity can inspire someone to even loftier heights. For now, though, at least the students of H. Frank Carey can always claim that they were better at something than The Rock, if only for one day.