America is fueled by caffeine. According to a 2017 study, over two-thirds of Americans say they drink a bare minimum of two cups of coffee every single day. And that’s just coffee: It doesn’t take into account all the caffeinated tea, soda, energy drinks, water, and who even knows what else that Americans will gladly put in their bodies to say productive. So it only makes sense that the President of the United States would, much like the citizens of the country he governs, partake in a daily caffeine fix. But 12 Diet Cokes per day? According to a recent New York Times report, that’s exactly how much soda our diet-cola-addict-in-chief downs on the regular. Though you’d probably drink more Diet Coke too if you had a button dedicated to requesting someone bring you another one.

For a detailed dive into President Donald Trump’s daily activities, the president’s favorite newspaper, the New York Times, sent three reporters to interview dozens of Trump insiders. The long read is full of plenty of interesting tidbits, but for the soda aficionados among us, this paragraph is the most important:

"Watching cable, [Trump] shares thoughts with anyone in the room, even the household staff he summons via a button for lunch or for one of the dozen Diet Cokes he consumes each day."

Oddly enough, even though the 12 diet sodas per day fact is a revelation, the whole having-a-button-to-summon-them thing is not. In an April story from the Associated Press it was reported, “With the push of a red button placed on the Resolute Desk that presidents have used for decades, a White House butler soon arrived with a Coke for the president.” Yes, the button has apparently been around for quite some time. However, seeing as the New York Times suggested the button results in the delivery of Diet Coke and the Associated Press reports that the resulting beverage is a regular Coke, the cries of “fake news” can practically already be heard.

Want More? Our twice-a-week newsletter brings the

best of Extra Crispy straight to you.

So why Diet Coke instead of coffee? Well, even though Trump has his own brand of Select by Trump K-cups, in a 2015 Esquire article the future president was quoted as saying that his late brother Fred’s issues with substance abuse led him to eschew even coffee. “He was ten years older than me, and he would always tell me not to drink or smoke,” Trump said. “And to this day I've never had a cigarette. I've never had a glass of alcohol. I won't even drink a cup of coffee. I just stay away from those things because he had such a tremendous problem.” Of course, some scientific evidence would suggest that too much Diet Coke is worse for your health than coffee. But hey… that’s just science. No need to worry about such things.