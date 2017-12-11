Aside from emergencies, there are a lot of peculiar scenarios that can make a plane abandon course and head for the nearest airport. Culprits include strange smells, unfaithful spouses, and poorly named Wi-Fi networks. But, this weekend, one flight crew’s failure to meet a passenger’s champagne wishes was enough to divert Swiss flight LX1327.

The flight, traveling from Moscow to Zurich, was forced to make an emergency stop in Germany—less than an hour away from their scheduled destination—after a business class passenger became aggressive with crew members.

After being cut off, the 44-year-old business class passenger continued demanding more champagne. After the flight crew continued to deny the passenger a refill, she began to pace around the cabin and even managed to grab a crew member by the wrist.

Ultimately the flight was grounded for 45 minutes and the passenger was fined $5,900.

She’s not the first person to get upset over on-board bubbly; earlier this year a Canadian man decided to sue an airline because they served him sparkling wine instead of real champagne.

This story originally appeared on Travelandleisure.com.