Social media works in mysterious ways. Every day, an innumerable amount of tweets get lost in the ether. But at the same time, every now and then one of these single short messages goes on to change someone’s life. That’s what’s recently happened to Trinidad Garza, owner and baker at La Casa Bakery and Café in Houston, Texas. A tweet from his daughter on December 6 set off a chain of retweets that has apparently saved the tiny family business from impending closure.

Jackie Garza put out the straightforward plea on Twitter last week: “HEY YALL MY DAD HAS A LITTLE PANADERIA/ RESTAURANT,” she wrote, all-caps emphasis hers. “HE MAKES ALL OF THE PAN DULCE HIMSELF. HE BEEN THINKING ABOUT CLOSING BUT I CANT LET THAT HAPPEN, SPRED THE WORD 1 RT COULD BRING IN A POTENTIAL CUSTOMER!”

She then posted the eatery’s address, followed by two crying face emjois, and importantly, attached a 58-second clip of her 70-plus-year-old father doing something he’s done since he was as young as 12… baking.

That video has gone on to get over 1 million views while racking up over 48,000 likes and over 58,000 retweets, spreading the message of La Casa Bakery and Café across the Twittersphere, and bringing in plenty of new customers.

Jackie Garza, who is an 18-year-old high school senior, told Houston’s ABC13 that business had been down since Hurricane Harvey, leaving her father to ponder the future of the shop. “He told my mom he was thinking about selling, and he even had an offer,” she explained. “I begged him not to sell, to wait for me to get through college and then make me a part owner.” She later added, “I know all the hard work my parents put into this. They work from early in the morning until late at night, even though we close at 5 p.m. ... The quality of the food and the authenticity of it is amazing.”

As might be expected from a man in his 70s, Trinidad Garza wasn’t completely up-to-date on social media. “I didn't know anything about Twitter,” he told the news station. “I'm very surprised.” But after seeing just what social media can accomplish, Jackie is upping the bakery’s social media game. “I'm now in charge of all the social accounts, and I've set up a Twitter account for La Casa, we're on Yelp now, and I'm working on a web page,” she said.

One of her most recent tweets, a heartwarming, appreciative pic of a completely sold out bakery...