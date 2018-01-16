A post by Geraldine DeRuiter, a writer who blogs at Everywhereist, went viral last week after DeRuiter made the pizza dough cinnamon roll recipe included in an questionable apology letter from Mario Batali. Her post, which got nearly 1 million pageviews, was laid out like any other step-by-step online recipe, but also included DeRuiter’s brilliant commentary on her frustration with the chef, sexual harassment, and misogyny in general. Following DeRuiter’s viral post, her Twitter account (which was already prone to hateful comments from men) was hacked, and she was subsequently locked out of the site.

The Twitter hack came after DeRuiter had been subject to myriad hateful and abusive comments from people who disagreed with her post. Like many women who write online, DeRuiter has received such comments before (she captioned one photo in the post “I’m punching down the dough because, according to Twitter, I hate men”). The response to her cinnamon roll post was no different.

“Imagine getting this mad over cinnamon rolls,” she Tweeted before her account was hacked, to accompany a screenshot of one nasty comment. DeRuiter also Tweeted that instead of replying to the commenters, she planned to use her blog’s comment editing function to address what she assumes the misogynists really meant.

Whether the cause was male fragility or the need to troll, DeRuiter’s Twitter was indeed hacked. Not only were DeRuiter’s profile photos and Twitter name altered by the hackers (as well as a new pinned Tweet, which included a racial slur, proclaiming she had been hacked), much of her Twitter history was deleted. Although she was able to make her profile private, Twitter customer support was not able to fix the hacked account for over 24 hours.

"All I have from Twitter is this ticket that I've submitted with them, but I haven't talked to a single human," DeRuiter said to news outlet the Stranger before her account was restored. "Basically all my technology is making me very paranoid right now, so I've spent the last two days changing all my passwords.”

DeRuiter’s account, photos, and Twitter history have now been restored—though she did mention that as a result of the hacking Twitter unfollowed everyone she had previously been following. She had one message for the hackers and haters, and it’s best left said by DeRuiter’s Tweeted photo: