The rules around properly storing eggs can be confusing, and you’re not alone if you’re unsure how long eggs can be safely left in the fridge. But please, for the love of god, don’t call an emergency line if you need help figuring it out.

In the latest and greatest example of “things not to call an ambulance service about”, one British woman dialed 999 (the UK equivalent of 911) to speak with the East Midlands Ambulance Service because she “need[ed] some advice” about what to do with her eggs. “I’ve got a box of eggs in the fridge. One of them was cracked so I move the eggs into the lid of the box and the box has been open in the fridge overnight,” she tells the 999 operator, using the same calm, casual tone you might use when ringing a neighbor. Ultimately she gets to the point of her pressing emergency: “Can you keep a box of eggs open in the fridge?”

It should be obvious to most of us that you can’t call an emergency line and pepper it with questions better saved for Alexa, Siri, or your Google Home. But it’s far from the only odd, food-related call EMAS has received in the past. Someone complained to 999 about an individual pouring milk on themselves at an art installation, another phoned them about a stolen drinking glass, and one lonely (hungover?) caller just wanted to see if the ambulance service would make them breakfast.

Simon Tomlinson, the general manager of the service’s emergency line, stresses that while these calls may be a source of amusement for us, mixing these sorts of could potentially cut off one of the 2,500 people who dial 999 each day from life-saving service. “When you call 999 because someone is unconscious, not breathing, having chest pains or has the symptoms of a stroke, you are making the right call," he told the Independent, adding “Please help us to make sure we can reach the people who need us the most.”

So, yeah. Don’t call 911 with egg questions that could be solved with a quick Google search. And for the record, her eggs were probably fine.