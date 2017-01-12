The best way to kick your flu to the curb? (No, the answer is not tea.) Feel revived and refreshed by incorporating raw flu-fighting ingredients and fresh flavors into your breakfast cocktails. Franco Noriega, chef and owner of NYC’s Baby Brasa (you may recognize him from his half-naked cooking demos on YouTube), has crafted an anti-cold cocktail that might not heal you of all your symptoms medically speaking, but it will surely help you forget about them for a spell. A favorite recipe of Noriega’s, the "Spicy Tropic"—a.k.a. cocktail for a cold—mixes tequila with ginger, lime, fresh pineapple, and cayenne pepper, for a libation that'll bring the sinus-clearing heat. The fruitiness will mentally transport you to a beach far, far away, while the ginger and spice ease your throat and help you sweat your way to feeling better.

Spicy Tropic

Yields: 1 serving

1 serving Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces tequila (Noriega prefers Don Julio 70 Añejo Claro)

1 ounce ginger

Half a lime, squeezed

6 pineapple slices

A splash of ginger ale

A pinch of cayenne pepper

Garnishes, if you dare to try: Lime wheel and candied ginger

Directions