The deal with color-changing mugs is that, when hot liquid is added, a new picture magically (OK, magic is relative) appears. While it's more fun to pretend that they're the product of Hogwarts-style magic, heat-sensitive mugs work through something called thermochromism. Heat-sensitive mugs are made with special paint that takes advantage of thermochromism by swapping shades based on low and high temperatures. Think of these mugs as adult mood rings that use body heat to read your emotional state. It's the same concept, more or less.
Now, go forth and gift your buddy or bae the perfect color-changing mug based on his or her personality.
For the space nerd
Can you connect the dots (or the stars, rather)?
Heat Changing Constellation Mug, $13.95, Amazon.com
For the historian
You know what they say, "Life is better naked."
Great Nudes Heat Changing Coffee Mug, $14.95, Amazon.com
For the arcade lover
Don’t let the ghosts catch you.
Pac-Man Heat Change Mug, $14.46, Amazon.com
For the gamer
#winning
Paladone Tetris Heat Changing Mug, $5.50, Amazon.com
For the gamer who also loves anime
With hot coffee, you can become Super Saiyan Blue, too.
Dragon Ball Z Goku Super Saiyan Blue Color Changing Cup, $13.29, Amazon.com
For the Super Mario Bros. fan
You will defeat Bowser and save the princess.
Super Mario Bros. Heat Change Mug, $9.99, Thinkgeek.com
For the Harry Potter fan
Colovaria *whizzes wand around*
I Solemnly Swear...Mischief Managed Heat Transforming Mug, $17.95, Harrypottershop.com
For the Star Wars fan
May the force be with you.
Star Wars Death Star Heat Change Mug, $12.99, Thinkgeek.com
For the one who stole your heart
Lub dub, lub dub, lub dub.
Pixel Heart Heat Changing Mug, $11.99, Thinkgeek.com
For the chronically tired
Open your eyes, dude.
Wake-Up Cup Heat-Sensitive Color Changing Mug, $13.95, Amazon.com
For the friend who refutes evolution
“God creates dinosaurs. God destroys dinosaurs. God creates man. Man destroys God. Man creates dinosaurs.” —Ian Malcolm, Jurassic Park
Disappearing Dinosaur Mug, $13.95, Amazon.com
For the one who always needs a little recharge
Power up.
econoLED Battery Color Changing Thermometer Cup, $12.99, Amazon.com
For the IT guy at work who takes pity on you when the Wi-Fi is down
A cromulent substitution.
Fred & Friends HOTSPOT Heat-Sensitive Mug, $11.55, Amazon.com
For the climate change denier
Give the skeptic a daily reminder of how much global warming SUCKS.
Climate Change Disappearing Coffee Mug, $14.95, Amazon.com
For the panda-obsessed
Unfortunately, it can’t give you cuddles but it does provide emotional support.
MyPartyShirt Panda Heat Changing Mug, $16.99, Sears.com
For the thalassophile
Dun, dun, dun, dun.
Shark! Heat Changing Coffee Mug, $13.95, Amazon.com
For the one with quick bowel movements
brb gotta go.
Nevermind I Have to Go Poop Now Heat Sensitive Mug, $16.99, Amazon.com