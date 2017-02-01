Simple syrup is simply equal parts water and sugar. No joke, anyone can make homemade simple syrup in five minutes flat. But did you know that making homemade flavored syrups is just as easy? DIY simple syrups can go from 0 to 100 pretty quickly when they're enhanced with your favorite herbs, fruits, and spices—or in this case, your favorite flower: the rose. Rose simple syrup will add a sweet, delicate, aromatic, botanical note to any drink, hot or cold, boozy or not. Mix two tablespoons of this rose syrup into your tea, coffee, lemonade, or Champagne in the morning. Close your eyes, inhale, and it's easy to imagine yourself in a rose garden in spring.

When you're buying rose petals for cooking, make sure they’re specifically marked as edible. Do not use decorative rose petals because it’s likely that they’ve been sprayed with pesticides and other harmful-to-your-insides chemicals. Fresh edible rose petals are easiest to find at a farmer’s market, but you could also order them online with overnight shipping from Gourmet Sweet Botanicals and Marx Foods.

Rose Simple Syrup

Yields: 2 cups

2 cups Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

2 cups fresh rose petals (or 1 cup dried)

Directions

STEP ONE

Place the water and sugar in a small saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally so that the sugar dissolves.

STEP TWO

Once the sugar dissolves, reduce the heat to a simmer. Stir in the rose petals and cook for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let it steep for 10 more minutes.

STEP THREE

Strain the syrup through a fine sieve into a glass jar and let cool. Store in the fridge for up to a month.