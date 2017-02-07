You’ve been waiting all year, and now the McCafe Shamrock Shake is finally here. The green peppermint milkshake makes an annual appearance at McDonald’s around St. Patrick’s Day and has a cult-like following that dates back decades before Starbucks’ PSL stormed the beverage scene. This year, McDonald’s is rolling out four new chocolaty flavors, but we’re still obsessing over the original, because it’s just that good. But you could make your own copycat Shamrock Shake recipe at home that tastes pretty close to the real deal and might help you save cash, an ice cream coma, and yet another trek through the Mickey D’s parking lot.

The base of our copycat recipe is yogurt rather than ice cream, so the end product is a little more like a lassi than a milkshake. Lassi is an Indian yogurt-based drink that’s cool and refreshing without being too heavy, which means you can sip through the whole thing without feeling like you need a nap afterward. Also, because we are who we are, we’ve breakfast-ified the heck out of this slightly lighter Shamrock Shake by adding Lucky Charms cereal milk into the mix. The minty milkshake is traditionally topped with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry, but in our version, the glass is rimmed with marshmallow fluff and adorned with clover marshmallows from your Lucky Charms box. Food coloring is optional, but delightful. If you prefer to have your shake with booze, swap peppermint extract for two tablespoons of creme de menthe. Blend a batch of minty shakes for St. Patty’s, or enjoy all year round.

A Breakfast-Friendly McDonald’s Copycat Shamrock Shake

Yields: 1 serving

1 serving Cook Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Hands-On Time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup Lucky Charms cereal

1 cup whole milk

1 cup vanilla-flavored yogurt

1 teaspoon peppermint extract

2 teaspoons honey

3 to 4 drops green food coloring (optional)

Marshmallow fluff, for garnish

12 clover marshmallows, for garnish

Directions