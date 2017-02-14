Despite its carbonated connotations, the coupe glass has made a comeback in the craft cocktail world. For your at-home Valentine’s celebration, Brian Hart Hoffman recommends the French 75 from his book, The Coupe: Celebrating Craft Cocktails and Vintage Collections, which he developed with Washington, D.C. restaurant Acadiana. “It’s a beautiful blend of a sparkling wine or champagne and a cocktail, so a perfect marriage of what the coupe glass is intended to be used for,” he explains. “I also drank French 75s on my first date with my husband so I think it’s a perfect selection for Valentine’s Day.”

French 75

Yields: 1 cocktail

1 cocktail Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 ounce Hennessy V.S

3/4 ounce simple syrup

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

3 ounces sparkling wine

Lemon twist, for garnish

Directions