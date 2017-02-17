We all remember the furor of the Pink Drink, the first Starbucks secret menu item to go fully viral last year. That was quickly followed by a whole rainbow of Starbucks drinks, a dog-friendly Starbucks secret menu item, and even a new Starbucks secret menu drink that looked so disgusting that it was termed "Baby Vomit." Well, the newest secret Starbucks menu item is some kind of mix of all of these trends. We were tipped off to this ombre Starbucks drink by the Instagram account #DailyFoodFeed, which posted a picture of it on Friday morning. According to the caption, the new two-tone drink is "3 parts traditional Pink Drink (Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk) on top of 1 part matcha coconut milk."

The result is a drink that #DailyFoodFeed has given the hashtag #MatchaPinkDrink. It's bright green on the bottom, pale yellow in the middle, and that instantly recognizable pastel pink on the top. The Starbucks drink is admittedly gorgeous, perfect for a springtime Instagram photoshoot. And folks are already freaking out about it. "This looks so bomb," wrote one commenter. "hoooooooly wow," said another. Given the popularity of its predecessor, the Pink Drink, there's little doubt that you'll be seeing this two-tone beverage all over Instagram come spring.

The biggest question at this point is how to order this new ombre Starbucks drink, and there's not really a clear answer. This is your friendly reminder that the Starbucks secret menu is just a series of customizations that you can make to existing Starbucks drinks using ingredients they have at the store, not an actual menu. So don't be shocked if you walk into a Starbucks, asking for an ombre drink, and are greeted with a blank stare.

If you do want to go to your local Starbucks to order the two-toned drink, I would recommend showing your barista this picture with the caption, so that they can get an idea of what you want. And since it seems that you're mixing two different Starbucks drinks in one cup, I would be prepared to pay for two drinks: one Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk and one matcha with coconut milk. You should also remember to tip your barista well, because this drink will definitely take longer to make than a regular old Pink Drink—and an instantly liked Instagram photo is definitely worth a good tip to the folks who made it.

Now go forth, and crush the Instagram game with this new ombre Starbucks drink. (Just make sure to brush your teeth afterward, because I'm sure the sugar content of this is equally insane.)