Drinking in the morning is a tricky thing. Just enough mimosa or bloody mary, and you'll have a mild buzz, a kind of pleasant pre-noon warmth that can propel you into the rest of the afternoon. Too much, and you're doomed for a serious crash before 3 p.m. and possibly the dreaded 5 p.m. hangover. The perfect balance is hard to achieve, but I may have unlocked the key. And the key is snackquiris.

A Daiquiri is not usually something on the brunch menu, I'll grant you. It's a little bit serious for that hour, and it's usually fairly sugary. Margaritaville is more of a happy hour place than somewhere you're hoping to get some poached eggs. But on a recent trip to New Orleans, I had the good fortune to spend some time with Shannon Mustipher, the beverage director of Gladys in Crown Heights, where she introduced me to a relatively simple concept that was also genius. The snack-sized daiquiri, or snackquiri, is basically just a simple daiquiri, halved. You can order one and a cup to share with a friend, or make it even more snack-sized by portioning it out accordingly. The ones we got were daiquiris in their simplest, least headache-inducing form: just rum, lime, and sugar. They were delicious, and just enough, and struck me as the absolute perfect thing to have for brunch.

You don't have to stop at snackquiris, of course. You can halve pretty much any cocktail you want. Snack-tinis. Snackeracs. Snackhattans. Snackmopolitans. Snackiritas. You get the idea. But there's something about sitting outside on a sunny Saturday morning, awaiting your pile of pancakes, and sipping on just a little bit of daiquiri that feels so correct. Go forth and snack. You won't regret it.