It's no secret that Joy Wilson, the cookbook author and home-turned-professional-baker behind the blog Joy the Baker loves brunch. After all, her newest cookbook Over Easy: Sweet and Savory Recipes for Leisurely Days is dedicated to brunch recipes—cocktails included. Her recipe for Micheladas is as easy and delicious as it gets, a lighter alternative to the traditional brunch bloody Mary. "For me, a good Michelada has a hint of effervescence from beer, a bright spiced tomato flavor, and a sea saltiness," explained Wilson in an email. "I find that a conservative amount of clam juice adds that sea quality without being too overwhelming."

The best part? This is a big batch recipe, so it's a perfect cocktail for a crowd. (It is called Micheladas for many, after all.) And Wilson has some tips for those who want to host a brunch party without losing their minds. "Brunch at home should feel indulgent without too much fuss or pretention. We are, after all, gathering before coffee," she joked, "so we need to keep things simple." That's why she would recommend using a recipe that you can start the night before, like overnight beignets or a strata.

Wilson, however, loves pairing the Micheladas with something equally strong. "It’s a bold drink and holds up well to a meaty and frisky dish," she said. "I love a Michelada with a Breakfast Burger or a spicy set of Vegan Tacos. Something with bite." And hey, one you've got a Michelada or two in your system, everything else will be a breeze.

Micheladas for Many

Yields: 6 servings

Ingredients

3 cups tomato juice, chilled

½ cup clam juice (Joy likes Bar Harbor)

Juice of 3 limes, plus more to taste

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons hot sauce, plus more to taste

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 ½ teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning

3 12-ounce bottles Mexican lager, chilled

Ice

Pickled carrots, for garnish

Pickled jalapeños, for garnish

Lime wedges, for garnish

2 cups fresh grapefruit juice, plus more as needed

Directions

Mix. In a large pitcher, combine the tomato juice, clam juice, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, soy sauce, and Old Bay. Stir well. Taste and add more lime juice or hot sauce as desired. Stir in the beer. Serve. Fill six glasses with ice and divide the Michelada among the glasses. Garnish with the pickled carrots, pickled jalapeños, and lime wedges.

From Over Easy by Joy Wilson; published by Clarkson Potter. Copyright ©2017 Joy the Baker, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Used with Permission. Page 13.