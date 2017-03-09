People are used to marking the change in seasons with Starbucks. It’s definitively fall when you can order a Pumpkin Spice Latte, and you know winter is coming when Starbucks red holiday cups show up. But for the first time ever, the company is releasing a brand new lineup of spring Starbucks cups to celebrate the start of springtime. The new Starbucks spring cups come in one of three pastel colors, inspired by Pantone's spring color trend reports for 2017—so we’re talking bright green, baby blue, and a beautiful pale yellow. (Or, if you’re a Pantone geek, it’s Greenery, Island Paradise, and Primrose Yellow. Could you think of happier names for these colors?)

According to an email Starbucks sent to Extra Crispy, “Each Tall, Grande and Venti size gets its own cheerful color,” and its own design. The hand-drawn illustrations on each cup are inspired by symbols of the season. There’s a smiling sun, an umbrella, even a little rabbit.

Some of the new spring Starbucks cups, however, are super minimalist, featuring only a white dot on the brightly colored cup. So if you’re feeling creative, you could always draw your own springtime images on a plain cup. That’s not unprecedented, either; Starbucks customers got creative with their minimalist red holiday cups back in 2015, and that inspired the holiday cup of 2016.

Photo Courtesy of Starbucks

The illustrations on the new spring cups are so cute, though, that I don't know why you'd want to draw your own. Like, if you order a Tall drink, it'll come in a green cup that might feature this rabbit:

Photo Courtesy of Starbucks

Or this portrait of a girl:

PHOTO COURTESY OF STARBUCKS

A blue cup means it's a Grande drink, and it might come with this umbrella:

PHOTO COURTESY OF STARBUCKS

Or this vase, in which you should absolutely draw flowers of your own:

PHOTO COURTESY OF STARBUCKS

And a yellow cup? You've ordered a Venti, and it might have a smiling sun:

PHOTO COURTESY OF STARBUCKS

Or it might have a wreath:

PHOTO COURTESY OF STARBUCKS

But just like spring, these cups are only going to be around for a limited time. They’ll be released at Starbucks stores across the United States and Canada on March 16—but they’ll only stick around for a few days. So get your hands on them while you can.