A refreshing and tart drink, this twist on classic lemonade adds a whole new level of fruity and smoky flavors. It can be adapted easily to be made on your outdoor grill. We found that cooking the pineapple over charcoal lent an extra smoky depth that mezcal fans will appreciate. It can be customized to your preference when it comes to sweetness, or feel free to add a boozy spin with a dash of silver rum or tequila. Enjoy this fruit-forward lemonade on a warm spring day accompanied by your favorite cookout bites. For aesthetic flair, add a chunk of pineapple or a slice of lemon to the rim of your glass.

Grilled Pineapple Lemonade

Yields: 6 cups

6 cups Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

6 ounces fresh pineapple, sliced

4 cups hot water

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

3/4 cup fresh lemon juice (4 large lemons)

Directions

Heat a grill pan over medium-high. Add pineapple slices in a single layer, and cook 5 to 6 minutes on each side, until dark char marks appear. Set grilled pineapple slices aside to cool. Combine 4 cups hot water and sugar in a large pitcher, and stir with a whisk until sugar is dissolved. Process pineapple and lemon juice in a blender until relatively smooth. Pour pineapple mixture through a fine-mesh strainer into pitcher with sugar mixture; discard solids. Stir well until fully blended. Serve over ice.

