Turmeric is the golden child (pun intended) of the nutrition world, loved for possible benefits such as lowering inflammation and blood sugar levels, boosting brain health, and more. In this tea, it’s steeped with rich coconut milk, and the combo is touted to help you sleep better. The warm, soothing sipper is reminiscent of chai tea; however, unlike traditional chai, which can be quite sweet, this drink is just barely sweetened to allow the spices to shine. Be sure to use refrigerated coconut milk (found with soy milk and nut milks in the dairy case) and not canned coconut milk.

Golden Milk Tea

Yields: 2 cups

2 cups Total Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups refrigerated unsweetened coconut milk

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon grated peeled fresh turmeric or 1 teaspoon dried ground turmeric

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom

Dash of kosher salt

Dash of black pepper

Directions

Bring all ingredients to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium, stirring often. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Strain; discard solids.

This recipe originally appeared on cookinglight.com.