We may have thought that 2016 was the year of highly caffeinated coffee stateside, but 2017's off to rip-roaring start as today South Africa's Black Insomnia Coffee makes its American debut. Described as having "the perfect blend" of beans from Rwanda, Guatemala, Ecuador, and brazil, the company claims its coffee has "dangerously high levels of caffeine," coming in at 702 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce cup. That's almost exactly three times the amount of caffeine in a 12-ounce cup of Starbucks' Pike Place Roast. And that much caffeine blows the previous record holder, Death Wish Coffee—with 660 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce cup—out of the water.

However, it sounds like they could have amped up the jitter-factor even more. The "World's Strongest Coffee" makers claim that they tamped back the amount of caffeine for taste, to ensure that it was still "as good as a hug from your grandma" and maintained a walnut-y, almost-sweet flavor profile. (And, probably, so it wouldn't, like, actually kill you.)

Still, the "most caffeinated" designation was the end goal. According to Grub Street, Black Insomnia sought out verification from a laboratory that its coffee did indeed boast the highest amount of caffeine, at least among its known competitors. To do so, they shipped off bags of their coffee, along with those of their competitors—such as Death Wish and WodFee—to SGS, a Switzerland-based lab.

There, "samples underwent high-performance liquid chromatography" to determine caffeine levels. Black Insomnia was proven to have "an incredible" 17.5 grams of caffeine per kilogram of coffee. (Death Wish, for example, "only" had 13.2 grams.)

Keep in mind that one cup of Black Insomnia contains nearly twice as much caffeine in a 12-oz serving that the daily recommendation. But if you're willing to take a gamble on jitters and a hummingbird-like heart rate, you can order it online right now.

