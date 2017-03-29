There’s no better time to reminisce about a great vacation than when you're back at work trying to recuperate with a hot cup of coffee. That’s all part of the allure of the Starbucks collection of city-themed mugs. Well, that and you can pick them up in Starbucks locations around the world, from Qatar to Hong Kong to Tennessee.

The mugs — which come decorated with local flavors, sites, and monuments — have an avid fan base of collectors always looking for one more cup to add to their stockpile.

Starbucks updates their offerings regularly, adding new destinations and new designs, but here are some of the best city-themed mugs you can buy right now. It’s much more fun to buy the mugs in person, but most of them can also be found on Amazon or eBay, too.

Seattle

Photo Courtesy of Amazon

The chain began their legendary rise to the top of the coffee industry at Seattle’s Pike Place Market. They pay homage to their roots with both a Seattle mug and a Pike Place Market mug decorated with an illustration of the original shop.

To buy: amazon.com, $24

Manila, Phillipines

Photo by Hong Luang

Manila’s iconic public transport, the Jeepney, is featured on one version of the city mug, while the other mug honoring the Filipino capital features a horse-drawn carriage. There are other Filipino options, too, including one with the nation's iconic Philippine eagle, and a Davao mug decorated with a durian fruit.

To buy: amazon.com, $36 for set of two

Las Vegas

Photo courtesy of amazon

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, so keep mum by sipping coffee out of this Sin City-themed cup. The cup is festooned with an illustration of the city’s infamous Strip, minus the crowds, the casinos, and the hangover.

To buy: amazon.com, $20

Phoenix

Photo courtesy of AMazon

The sun rises in the east, sets in the west, and looks beautiful on this mug. The Phoenix mug is outfitted in all its desert finery with a cactus and a Gila monster playing in the Valley of the Sun. The stylized sun celebrating Arizona's canyons-and-cactus landscape is reminiscent of Navajo artwork.

To buy: amazon.com, $27

Athens

PHoto by Hong Luong

Start your morning with Greek-style coffee in the Athens mug, which is outfitted with a double dose of the Parthenon, up close and from a distance. Recreate your vacation itinerary by heading from Athens to Mykonos, which is decorated with the island’s 18th century historic district known as “Little Venice.”

To buy: amazon.com, $24

Wales

Photo by Hong Luong

You’ll find dragons on the Welsh mug. Luckily, like most of us in the morning, they are easily tamed with a cup of coffee or tea. Grab a cup as you prepare to slay your own dragons during the day. Picking up the dry cleaning is the equivalent to slaying a dragon, right?

To buy: amazon.com, $66

Nashville

Photo courtesy of Hong Luong

Put on Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell’s country song “Black Caffeine” and toast to the tunes that come out of Nashville. Music City looks perfect when paired with a steaming cup of joe. Make it a full set with mugs from Memphis and one representing all of Tennessee.

To buy: amazon.com, $25

Mérida, Mexico

Photo courtesy of Hong Luong

Start your mañana with a cup of café con leche served up in this Mexican-themed mug. Mérida, the capital of the Yucatán state, is a colonial city filled with luxurious haciendas and historic sites. Remember your walks down Paseo de Montejo as you drink your coffee and plot your next trip to the Yucatán peninsula.

To buy: amazon.com, $14

Detroit

Photo courtesy of AMazon

Detroit has a lot of nicknames — Hitsville, USA, Hockeytown, the Motor City — and the Detroit mug celebrates them all. The coffee cup is decorated with hockey sticks, music notes, and the city’s ever-evolving skyline. Pair it with the Michigan mug, decorated with the state’s beloved cherries, for a perfect match.

To buy: amazon.com, $21

Disney World

Photo courtesy of Amazon

If you’ve outgrown your Mickey Mouse ears, the next best souvenirs from a trip to Disney World might be the ceramic mugs that celebrate the Magic Kingdom in all its iterations. There’s a space-age Epcot version, a castle-themed Magic Kingdom mug, a tree-filled Animal Kingdom design, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

To buy: amazon.com, $85 for set of three

Barcelona

Photo by Hong Luong

An afternoon cup of tea becomes a work of art when it’s served in this Barcelona mug. Decorated with Antoni Gaudí’s exquisite architectural masterpiece, Casa Batlló, the mug will surely serve up some inspiration.

To buy: amazon.com, $50 for set of two

Cairo

Hong Luong

While it’s unclear whether ancient Egyptians enjoyed coffee, you’ll certainly enjoy yours in this Cairo mug. The cup is an illustrated trip through time thanks to a picture of the Great Pyramid of Giza on one side and the mosque of Muhammad Ali on the other.

To buy: amazon.com, $95

Hong Kong

Photo by Hong Luong

While coffee isn’t the most natural pairing with dim sum and ramen, the Starbucks Hong Kong mug makes the combination seem downright delicious. Not only does the mug pay homage to the city’s vibrant culinary scene, but it also features a dragon boat and a traditional junk that looks ready to glide away — at least in your imagination.

To buy: amazon.com, from $47

Johannesburg

Photo courtesy of Amazon

The Nelson Mandela Bridge and the iconic Hillbrow Tower, which punctuate Johannesburg’s skyline, decorate the sides of the Starbucks mug for the South African city. The architectural wonders are drawn alongside trees and birds, an apt reminder of Jo’burg’s close ties with nature. It’s a fun reminder that this South African city should be on the top of your list of travel destinations.

To buy: amazon.com, from $150

This post originally appeared on TravelAndLeisure.com