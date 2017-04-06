If you're a fan of wine but you find the traditional formats of wine—bottle or box—oppressive and terrible, then you are not alone. I myself am a fan of wines that are canned or otherwise pleasingly packaged in single-serving containers for optimal drinking in the park. But I honestly am not all that sure how to feel about this, the newest innovation in turning an entire bottle of wine into a single serving. Courtesy of Forty Ounce Wines, you can now drink rosé with all the fervor of a freshman playing Edward Forty-hands, because, yes, they are selling a "large format" version of the Hamptons' favorite pink drink.

Now forty ounces is fairly remarkable, because your average, 750 ml bottle of wine translates to roughly 25.4 ounces. That yields roughly five servings of wine if you're giving a 5-ounce pour, or one serving of wine if it's a bad day. That means the new Forty Ounce rosé yields about eight glasses of wine, or, in technical terms, "a party." It's not the first Forty Ounce offering, either: the company also has a fine-looking muscadet. Both wines are produced by winemaker Julien Braud and hail from the Loire Valley But you can't beat a rosé for some picnic drinking, right? Plus at $16 for a bottle, it's a pretty solid option to grab for a party or a day at the beach, or even just to share with some pizza.