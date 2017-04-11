If you ever felt self-conscious about walking into a Starbucks and ordering a Pink Drink off of the so-called secret menu, worrying if the barista might not know what you're talking about, you can put those fears to rest. The Instagram-famous Pink Drink is now an official Starbucks drink, available on the year-round beverage menu across the United States. The official Pink Drink, according to a press release from Starbucks, is "a light and refreshing beverage that features the sweet flavors of Strawberry Acai Refreshers with accents of passion fruit and acai combined with Coconutmilk, and topped with a scoop of strawberries."

In other words, it's exactly the drink that everyone was ordering and posting photos of to Instagram last summer. And that's kind of what's amazing about the whole thing. The Pink Drink was born of the internet and Instagram, so it's amazing to see that a giant, publicly owned company such as Starbucks is paying attention careful to the drinks its customers are creating off of the unofficial secret menu. No longer is the company ignoring these customer-created beverages and saying that they're not a real thing. They're very real, and innovation from the secret menu is here to stay.

Besides, this isn't even the first time that a fan favorite has been added to the Starbucks menu this year. Just two weeks ago, Starbucks added the so-called Medicine Ball to its official menu. According to Fortune, it's "a Venti cup with a bag of Jade Citrus Mint Tea and a bag of Peach Tranquility Tea filled half with hot water and half steamed lemonade," a little honey and an optional pump of peppermint.

The Medicine Ball was added to the official menu after because so many store managers were telling Starbucks headquarters that people were walking in asking for it—which is exactly what happened with the Pink Drink. So what this means is that we, people of the internet, have the power to make the Starbucks drinks of our fantasies a reality. Do you realize what a big responsibility that is?

Maybe that means we should give the ombre Starbucks drink another shot? It looked gorgeous, and I'm sure someone could crack the code about how to make it work. Maybe Puppuccinos should become a standard item, along with a whole other puppy-friendly menu! Sadly, though, I think we might have to put Baby Vomit to bed. But I, personally, am looking forward to all of the new Starbucks menu items that'll be sure to come in the future.