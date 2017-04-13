A pair of Slovakian brothers have taken upon themselves the unholy task of creating clear coffee—a feat so contrary to the laws of nature that it takes a few minutes to adjust to. David and Adam Nagy, founders of the company CLR CFF, spent three months tinkering with coffee to create this perverse potion, according to London’s Evening Standard. The brothers swear that the drink is made from freshly roasted Arabica beans, but won’t reveal how they managed to produce a liquid as clear as water. (Until they do, I remain skeptical.) They say they developed it, in large part, to avoid staining their teeth (though, it should be noted, it’s likely that tea stains the teeth more than coffee does—don’t tell the brothers).

The Nagys’ clear coffee is sold in bottles; it seems like it’s branded more to look like water or vodka than coffee. The company’s Instagram page is pretty wacky, featuring attractive women posing with the bottle and the bottle itself posing in various odd settings, like next to a bowl of salad or on a street curb or in a gym. It’s not the usual branding you associate with coffee, though when coffee is clear it would appear that anything’s fair game.

The company’s website avers that this clear coffee “is the first colorless coffee drink in the World.” (I don’t know if that’s true, though I’m inclined to believe it.) “It is produced by methods which have never been used before,” the site adds. (I would assume that isn’t true.) “Due to this combination of technology and high quality ingredients a drink has been developed which is unique in taste and flavour.” (Perhaps. “The taste is strong, like a potent cold brew,” writes the Evening Standard’s Susannah Butter.) “Our product does not contain preservatives, artificial flavours, stabilizers, sugar or any other sweeteners.”

A two-bottle pack of the coffee costs £5.99 (or $7.49), while a 5-pack will run you £14.99 (or $18.75).