You know when you love a drink or food so much that you want a supply of it 24/7? For me, that would probably be cheese. For one Kansas State University senior, Claire Daniels, that would be Dr. Pepper. The college student is an enormous fan of the drink. Such a big fan that she tweeted about her devotion months ago: "I really just need to have a Dr Pepper fountain installed in my house. That would probably be cheaper than how much I spend on it currently." Of course, Daniels probably meant the kind of soda fountain that exists in many fast casual restaurants, and not an actual, out-in-the-garden fountain. But where's the fun in that?

Dr. Pepper heard Daniels' pleas and surprised her with a custom-made six-foot-tall Dr. Pepper fountain in her front yard. It's in the classic maroon color of the Dr. Pepper label, and holds up to five gallons of soda—which should hold even the most devoted soda lover for a while. Though just in case, the company also gave her 1,200 cans of soda to keep the sticky-sweet fountain flowing.

"It's really crazy," Daniels told The Wichita Eagle. "I am still kind of in awe... It was just kind of a joke tweet, but here we are. I think it's awesome. I'm really excited. It's kind of crazy to think one tweet could make this happen."

And yeah—if that's all it takes, then remind me to tweet every day for someone to install a fountain of rose in my apartment, please. They can install it right next to my fondue fountain and my ranch fountain.