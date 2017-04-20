The Unicorn Frappuccino, arguably Starbucks’ most buzzed-about beverage to date, seems to have been crafted specifically for Instagram. But is it something anyone would actually want to drink? Well, reviews have been mixed to say the least.

At Wednesday night’s celebrity chef-studded Can Do Awards dinner benefitting the Food Bank for New York City, PEOPLE caught up with some of the nation’s sharpest palates to gauge their opinion about the drink.

While some of them were unfamiliar, we provided them with the disconcertingly vague description from Starbucks’ official press release. “The Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème is made with a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle,” the company states. “It is finished with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping.”

Mario Batali, the emcee for the evening, was not having it. “What does that even mean? The word ‘powder’ tells you a lot about that. I’ve been warned about powders all my life. Trying to stay off of them!,” he joked. His co-host, Michael Symon, had a simple “no comment” with a laugh.

Others were mostly concerned about the (lack of) nutritional value in the concoction, which boasts 59 grams of sugar.

“It sounds… sweet,” The Chew's Carla Hall said. “That’s just another form of sugar to give our kids, cause all our kids are gonna want that. Insert eyeroll.”

“It looks like it’s not that great for you,” David Burtka adds. “All that dye, and it changes color! It’s tart but it’s sweet. I can’t imagine putting that in your body. I love Starbucks, but that’s something I think I’m gonna have to skip.” (Burtka also mentioned he’s sworn off sugar for a month, so that makes his choice easy.)

Finally, Al Roker—not an actual chef, but a certified foodie—summed up pretty much everyone’s feelings. “Well, that just sounds really disgusting. There’s absolutely no reason for that.”

This article originally appeared on people.com.