Have mercy on your baristas, folks—you've already driven one absolutely crazy. Mashable reported that Braden Burson, a 19-year-old Starbucks barista in Colorado with a penchant for backwards baseball caps, left an impassioned anti-Unicorn Frappuccino rant on his Twitter and Facebook pages about what the first day of Unicorn Frappuccino mania was like behind the counter. For the uninitiated, the Unicorn Frappuccino is a frozen milk-based drink, combined with mango syrup, and topped with whipped cream, blue and pink powders, and a sour blue drizzle. It's supposed to start off purple and turn pink when you stir it. As Extra Crispy's Maxine Builder explained, it tastes like "a sweet and sour blue raspberry milkshake," or, in the words of Burson, "a SweeTart."

The drink is also, apparently, a total pain to make. In his rant, Burson complained, "I have never made so many Frappuccinos in my entire life. My hands are completely sticky. I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose. I have never been so stressed out in my entire life. It has been insane!"

It sounds like it's not that Unicorn Frappuccinos are the hardest drink to make in general, but it isn't the easiest when you have to make it over and over again: "It's so difficult to make right after the other! And people were coming in, left and right. In the drive-through and in the front."

Burson implored Starbucks customers, "For the love of god and everything that is good, don't get the Unicorn Frappuccino!"

Fortunately for him, Burson only has to wait it out till April 23, when the limited edition drink disappears from stores and he hopefully never has to deal with "unicorn crap" again.