Tahini does wonders in desserts: Like peanut butter, it rounds out and deepens other flavors with a nuttiness that cuts through the sweetness. Both staples of Middle Eastern cuisine, tahini and dates simply belong together—on toast, in cakes, or in a cold, creamy milkshake. Dates are naturally so sweet that combining them with frozen yogurt turned out to be too cloying. Instead, we froze whole-milk yogurt in ice cube trays for a dairy base that balances the shake. Sub protein-rich Greek yogurt and add a banana for a fantastic breakfast smoothie.

Tahini-Date Shake

Yields: 4 servings

4 servings Hands-On Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Total Time: 4 hours 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups vanilla whole-milk yogurt (not Greek-style)

1 cup boiling water

8 Medjool dates, pitted and chopped (about 1/2 cup)

1 cup crushed ice (about 6 ice cubes)

1/4 cup tahini (sesame seed paste), well stirred

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

Spoon yogurt into an empty ice-cube tray; freeze 4 hours or overnight. Place 1 cup boiling water and dates in a bowl; let stand 10 minutes. Place date mixture in a blender; blend 30 seconds or until smooth. Add frozen yogurt cubes, crushed ice, tahini, cinnamon, and salt to blender; blend until smooth. Divide mixture evenly among 4 glasses; chill 5 minutes before serving.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.