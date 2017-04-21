Tahini does wonders in desserts: Like peanut butter, it rounds out and deepens other flavors with a nuttiness that cuts through the sweetness. Both staples of Middle Eastern cuisine, tahini and dates simply belong together—on toast, in cakes, or in a cold, creamy milkshake. Dates are naturally so sweet that combining them with frozen yogurt turned out to be too cloying. Instead, we froze whole-milk yogurt in ice cube trays for a dairy base that balances the shake. Sub protein-rich Greek yogurt and add a banana for a fantastic breakfast smoothie.
Tahini-Date Shake
- Yields: 4 servings
- Hands-On Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 4 hours 20 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Spoon yogurt into an empty ice-cube tray; freeze 4 hours or overnight.
Place 1 cup boiling water and dates in a bowl; let stand 10 minutes.
Place date mixture in a blender; blend 30 seconds or until smooth. Add frozen yogurt cubes, crushed ice, tahini, cinnamon, and salt to blender; blend until smooth. Divide mixture evenly among 4 glasses; chill 5 minutes before serving.
This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.