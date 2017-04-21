Much like some other viral Starbucks drinks, the Unicorn Frappuccino is unbearably sweet and not as good as the internet claims it is. While the drink is making everyone a little angry, it's driving Starbucks baristas completely insane. Since its debut on April 18, the cotton candy-colored drink has taken over Instagram. Wasn’t there something in Harry Potter about how drinking from unicorns makes you soulless?

Extra Crispy's Maxine Builder was brave enough to give it a go. It looks pretty intriguing, but as far as taste goes, Maxine says, “Woof.” It is jam-packed with cavity-inducing sugar and manufactured tartness. The aftertaste is reminiscent of sucking on a lemon dipped in cleaning solution. And it's not healthy for you in the slightest. A Venti Unicorn Frappuccino has a whopping 76 grams of sugar. So before you think about sucking one down, look at this handy chart and see for yourself what you could be eating instead of this rancid rainbow goop.

We’ll stick with troll toast, thank you very much.