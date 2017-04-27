If you've been keeping up with either your tech news or your juice news (which intersect more often than you might think), you've no doubt heard about Juicero, the $400 WiFi-enabled juicer that's been the butt of the internet's jokes for the last week. Most of the derision stems from the fact that the only function of this "incredibly complicated" juicer is to take prepackaged bags of cold-press juice that cost about $7 each and squeeze them so that the juice comes out. This is something that human hands can also do, sometimes even faster than the machine can, as demonstrated by reporters at Bloomberg.

So it wasn't totally shocking when Grub Street discovered that last March, the president's daughter Ivanka Trump endorsed the then-$700 juicer on Twitter. "Daily cold-pressed juice we can make at home? Yes, please," she wrote, including a link to the product's homepage. It probably doesn't hurt that Thrive Capital—Ivanka's brother-in-law Joshua Kushner's investment firm where, according to Grub Street, her husband Jared Kushner was on the board—invested $70 million in the juice start-up on the same day this tweet went out. (Unrelated question: Do you know the definition of nepotism?)

But you know who else promoted this symbol of Silicon Valley excess on social media the other weekend? Singer and outspoken critic of Donald Trump (who, you know, happens to be both the American president and Ivanka's father) Katy Perry.

The picture of Perry with the Juicero and the company's founder Doug Evans was taken at an Easter Day recovery brunch celebrating the launch of her new footwear line at Coachella, no less.

In the caption, Perry calls Evans a "bud" and effuses about the $400 machine that, again, squeezes juice from a bag of produce into a cup. She writes in the caption, "HIGHLY recommend one of these machines/game changers for ultimate vibrations."

Perry actively campaigned for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election; her song "Roar" was the then-Democratic presidential candidate's theme song. Perry is so much of a fangirl that she even named a style of power pump in the Katy Perry Footwear collection after the former First Lady and Secretary of State in her new shoe line. She's also been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration, of which Ivanka is now officially a part. (It could be noted here that Ivanka's new role is also raising ethical questions about nepotism. Are you sensing a pattern here, too?)

So sure, it's easy to talk about how Silicon Valley can't really change the world—but maybe it can? I still don't fully understand the appeal of the Juicero, but clearly both Katy and Ivanka do. So maybe the way to find some sense of harmony between Democrats and Republicans is to sit them down with a $400 WiFi-enabled juicer that's only available in 17 states? Is expensive cold-pressed juice in the comfort of your own home is the answer to world peace, the only thing that people on both side of the aisle can agree on? I don't know anymore.