It might not feel like summertime yet, but Dunkin' Donuts is getting into the beachy spirit with the launch of a new Dunkin' Donuts Frozen Coffee. The new, frozen Dunkin' Donuts drink is best described as a Dunkin' iced regular coffee that's been spun through a blender until it has the consistency of an icy slushie. It's available in stores across the country starting today, May 1. If you're a little skeptical—and willing to be patient—you can get Dunkin' Donuts Frozen Coffee for free later this month. On Friday, May 19, Dunkin' Donuts will be giving away free samples of the new Frozen Coffee to customers, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All you have to do to get free Dunkin' Donuts coffee is show up at a participating store.

If you're a fan of Dunkin' and are familiar with their many frozen drinks, you'll probably want to compare the new Frozen Coffee to a Frozen Coffee Coolatta—but they are not the same. The new Frozen Coffee is way more coffee-forward than the old school Frozen Coffee Coolatta. As a Dunkin' representative explains in a press release, "This is the frozen beverage for people who love coffee. With Frozen Dunkin' Coffee, we've captured the same taste and quality that millions of Dunkin' Donuts guests enjoy each day, now blended frozen."

The difference between the Frozen Coffee and the Frozen Coffee Coolatta is like the difference between an iced coffee with a lot of milk and sugar and a coffee milkshake. Both taste like coffee, but only one seems like it was made with actual coffee. You can still add flavor shots to the Frozen Dunkin' Coffee, as you would any other drink, and it can be made with either cream or skim milk.

If you're not a coffee drinker and aren't into this new frozen drink from Dunkin', but still want a jolt of caffeine in a frozen form, don't worry. There's also the new Dunkin' Energy Punch, which is just a Frozen Coolatta with a whole can of Monster Energy Drink poured into it. That'll wake you up, for sure, with no coffee taste whatsoever. However, you will have to pay for this caffeine-loaded drink—in more ways than one, I'm sure.