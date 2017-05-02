Have you ever had coffee milk? If you've never been to Rhode Island, perhaps you haven't heard of the state drink, a mixture of coffee-flavored syrup stirred into milk, like a grown-up Yahoo. Imagine a mixture of very milky iced coffee and coffee ice cream, and you can see the appeal. Trader Joe's is hoping you will, anyway, which is why the grocery chain is introducing Trader Joe's Coffee Syrup. The limited edition stuff, made from cane sugar, water, and coffee, will be available at stores nationwide in 16 ounce bottles for $4.49.

What do you do with coffee syrup? Trader Joe's of course suggests drinking it with milk, but you don't have to stop there. It could be a nice addition to a rum cocktail, or to drizzle over your morning yogurt. You could also use it to make milkshakes or—hey presto!—turn vanilla ice cream into coffee ice cream. Trader Joe's even suggests using it in hot coffee, which seems a little excessive, but who are we to stop you. So while you're loading up on cookie butter and two buck chuck, swing through the syrup aisle and see about some coffee syrup. It'll make your Rhode Island friends jealous.