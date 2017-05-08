Peanut Butter Cap'n Crunch is good. Beer is good. Is Peanut Butter Cap'n Crunch beer good? We're about to find out. Fort Collins, Colorado’s Black Bottle Brewery is set to release another of their signature cereal beers, this time with a Peanut Butter Cap’n Crunch craft beer. The brewery recently purchased a whopping 35 pounds of peanut butter-flavored Cap’n Crunch to concoct another batch of its Cerealiously line of cereal brews. Black Bottle has gifted the Centennial State with several other intriguing cereal flavors, including Count Chocula and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and made the Peanut Butter Cap’n Crunch flavor for the first time last year. Peanut Butter Cap’n Crunch is coming back to the Black Bottle for the second time after winning the brewery’s March Madness competition. The same flavor won last year, too, so you know it’s gotta be tasty.

So how are these cereal beers created? The Coloradoan reports that Black Bottle fills nylon bags with the cereal of its choosing, then dips them into brewing tanks to get all the flavor of the cereal in the beer without mixing in any soggy chunks.

Colorado might just be the perfect state for a creative line of beers like Cerealiously. According to the Brewer’s Association, Colorado residents drank craft beer at twice the rate of the rest of the nation in 2015. In 2016, the state ranked 5th in the country for craft beer consumption (adults over 21 put down an average of 11.1 gallons of craft beer), and 3rd in craft beer production (that’s 1,429,130 barrels).

The Peanut Butter Cap’n Crunch milk stout will be released May 11, and available only for a limited time. So if you’re in the Fort Collins area later this week and you like sweet stouts, stop by Black Bottle and fill ‘er up on some cerealiously delicious sounding breakfast beer.