Mid-May might be a little early to start heralding the start of summer, but with warm weather comes iced coffee season, and Peet's Coffee is ready for it. They're so excited for cold brew that on Friday, May 12, Peet's Coffee will be giving away free coffee between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. This so-called "Cold Brew Kickoff" is also celebrating the launch of the San Francisco-based company's summertime coffee promotion. According to a press release, each Friday this summer, from May 19 to August 25, "Peet's will offer a Buy One Get One Free on any beverage, any size, at participating locations," between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

But you don't have to buy anything or have a coupon to take advantage of Peet's Coffee's free coffee promotion on Friday, May 12. Just walk in, order any Peet's Coffee drink in any size, and walk out—though, according to a Peet's representative posting on the company's Facebook page, the promotion is only valid at standalone Peet's or those in Capital One banks.

Though you could just go for a regular drip coffee or a straightforward cold brew, this promotion is also a good chance to try one of Peet's new summer drinks, inspired by—and this is not a joke—"the cool, dreamy drift of San Francisco's notorious fog." Yes, fog-inspired coffee.

What does that mean? Well, there's the Cold Brew Fog, made by whipping cold brew coffee "until velvety smooth with a hint of chicory to complement a creamy body." The Cold Brew Fog Latte is the same as the Cold Brew Fog, though with a little milk added. There's also the Mojito Black Tie, a "cold brew with a hint of minty mojito, layered atop sweetened condensed milk and finished with a float of half and half."

To be honest, I'm still not entirely sure how these new drinks from Peet's are foggy, but I'd definitely be willing to try them—especially for free.