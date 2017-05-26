Congratulations, you've made it to the summer before Memorial Day, the official kick-off of summer. What better way to celebrate than with some free iced tea? Today, Teavana is giving away free 24 oz iced teas from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Teavana stores across the country. All you have to do to get free iced tea is use the code "FriYAY" in stores, or present this Teavana free iced tea coupon. Customers can select from three of the company's new cocktail-inspired flavors: strawberry daiquiri, pina colada, or beach bellini. It's a tea happy hour, and it's happening today—just in time for you to pick up a cool beverage before heading to the beach.

If you're traveling during today's iced tea giveaway, don't fret. Teavana isn't just limiting their free iced tea offerings to today. In fact, the store will be offering free iced tea in their new summer cocktail flavors every Friday from June 2 until August 11. The catch? On those Fridays, the iced tea is buy one get one free, so not quite as free as the ones today. Still, on a sweltering hot Friday in mid-June, it'll be nice to get double the icy beverage for your money, right?