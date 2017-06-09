The sticky, humid days of summer are just around the corner, and short of taking a dip at the beach, there’s no better way to cool off than a refreshing, crisp drink. When you’re not in the mood for a champagne picnic or a rooftop beer, there’s a perfect new color changing lemonade from Disney. The fun summer beverage is being sold in the Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, and is delighting Park visitors who were quick to make the magical drink popular across social media. And how could they not? It’s not only a delicious way to cool off during these hot days, it’s also just so darn pretty.

The drink is called “Infinity-ade,” and was released as part of the Guardians of the Galaxy attractions at the park. Think of it as the beverage sibling of the Groot bread pastry that came out last week.

Disney, as it always does, made sure to pay a lot of attention to the details in crafting the new lemonade. According to Delish, the lemonade is flavored with lavender, and garnished with salt around the rim of the cup. But of course what makes this drink special is the fact that it changes colors. The cups will glow in various colors, from peachy to bright purple.

And it’s not the magic of Disney that makes these color changes possible, just a really cool idea. The drink is served with a small, glowing cube that lights up with different colors.

Disney park aficionados may know that while Disneyland doesn’t serve alcohol, Disney California Adventure Park does. Though this particular beverage isn’t spiked (damn it all), it would be pretty easy to make a variation of this at home, maybe with a splash of vodka or tequila. Whether sipped at Schmoozie’s restaurant at the Disney park or in the privacy of your backyard, this whimsical drink is the perfect summer quencher.