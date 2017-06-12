Sure, those colorful unicorn frappuccinos and mermaid-themed drinks may look beautiful on your Instagram, but one food chain is has an entirely different unusual creature on the mind with their latest limited edition menu addition. Arby's is certainly trolling us with its new Liger Shake, named after the hybrid breed between a male lion and a female tiger. The shake is a cross between Arbys Ultimate Chocolate Shake, which is made with Ghirardelli chocolate, and an Orange Cream Shake. The result: a pretty wild-looking shake complete with tiger stripes. Available throughout the month of June at locations nationwide, it’ll certainly get people talking, even if they don’t post quite as much to their Instagrams.

"Arby's loves unusual creatures too--but not the imaginary or docile kind," the brand told Extra Crispy in a tongue-in-cheek statement. "No, Arby's loves real, powerful creatures, which is why the restaurant is proud to introduce the introduction of its latest shake: The Liger...Despite rumors of magical skills, the liger is a very real and breathtaking beast."

OK, that’s some expert trolling. But how does it taste? Only a handful of patrons have posted about it on social media, but one Instagram user called it "a super fun sweet treat.” Orange and chocolate is a rich combination that could be either decadent or too overwhelming, but either way, we commend your sense of humor, Arby’s.

