One of the best/worst things about being a '90s kid is that we were conditioned from an early age to be OK with seemingly strange food combinations. Pizza bagels were an all-hours food, Cookie Crisp let us eat dessert first thing in the morning, and purple ketchup was a fun novelty (and not an affront to god). So by the time we all got into our early 30s, we were groomed to fall in love with something like this unicorn waffle and negroni brunch pairing. Best of all, this technicolor breakfast at The Horny Ram in New York City is My Little Pony-themed to boot, making a nostalgia trip happen faster than you could hit the big red buzzer on the Aggro Crag.

Imbibe magazine’s fourth-annual Negroni Week gave bars and restaurants a chance to show off unique spins on the classic summer cocktail. And while some bars opted to go straight for a breakfast-infused riff on the classic, like Vespr Coffeebar’s cold brew negroni, other spots opted to play on our perpetual desire for millennial nostalgia. And no one did that better than cocktail guru Cody Goldstein, the man behind cocktail-consulting company Muddling Memories. Goldstein whipped up this pony negroni that pairs with a hefty unicorn waffle at The Horny Ram. But what really ties together the cocktail-waffle combo is the Campari-infused raspberry syrup that adds a bitter, boozy bite to a swirly, rainbow daydream version of this dish.

Negroni Unicorn Waffle

Yields: 5 waffles

5 waffles Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons white sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup warm milk

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 drop red food coloring

1 drop blue food coloring

1 drop green food coloring

1 drop orange food coloring

4 ounces raspberry syrup

1 ounce Campari

Directions

Preheat a standard round waffle iron and grease with butter or cooking spray. Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Then, stir in warm milk, melted butter, egg, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl; mix into a flour mixture only until batter is smooth. Scoop 1/2 cup batter into the preheated waffle iron and use food coloring to create streaks/patterns into waffle, then cook waffle in iron until browned on both sides, typically taking two to four minutes. Immediately remove waffle and cool to room temperature. Mix raspberry syrup and Campari over low heat; drizzle on top of waffle as desired.

Pony Negroni

photo by Brian O'Connor

Yields: One serving

Ingredients

1 ¾ ounce gin

¾ ounce sweet vermouth

¾ ounce Campari

¼ ounce vanilla-infused Creme De Cacao

3 dashes mole bitters

Directions