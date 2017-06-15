Instead of sandwiches, try cool, creamy peanut butter–and-jelly-inspired smoothies for a kid-friendly snack. We use fresh strawberries and raspberries, but you can use any berry you like (blackberries tend to have more noticeable seeds). If using frozen fruit, skip the ice and add a splash or two of water to thin the smoothie to your desired consistency. Peanut butter not only adds body, it gives the smoothie more protein and heart-healthy fats that make it more satisfying. You could also pour the smoothie into ice pop molds and freeze for a frozen treat.
PB&J Smoothie
- Yields: 4 servings
Ingredients
Directions
Place all ingredients except peanuts in a blender; blend until smooth.
Divide smoothie among 4 glasses; sprinkle evenly with peanuts. Serve immediately.
This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.