Instead of sandwiches, try cool, creamy peanut butter–and-jelly-inspired smoothies for a kid-friendly snack. We use fresh strawberries and raspberries, but you can use any berry you like (blackberries tend to have more noticeable seeds). If using frozen fruit, skip the ice and add a splash or two of water to thin the smoothie to your desired consistency. Peanut butter not only adds body, it gives the smoothie more protein and heart-healthy fats that make it more satisfying. You could also pour the smoothie into ice pop molds and freeze for a frozen treat.

Photo by Victor Protasio

Yields: 4 servings

Ingredients

1 cup ice

1 1/4 cups strawberries, hulled

1 cup raspberries

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons coarsely chopped, unsalted, dry-roasted peanuts

Directions

Place all ingredients except peanuts in a blender; blend until smooth. Divide smoothie among 4 glasses; sprinkle evenly with peanuts. Serve immediately.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.