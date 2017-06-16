There are few drink combinations as mighty as coconut and rum. Regardless of what you’re doing and where you are when you’re drinking it, a swig of this tropical concoction instantly takes you to the nearest beach, no questions asked. As much as we love a good frozen piña colada, the official drink of any beach vacation, sometimes these icy cold drinks are a little... much. Even if you’re slow enough of a sipper to avoiding downing one of these in a heartbeat, sending yourself straight into paralysis via brainfreeze, they’re still a heavy beverage on the stomach. And digestive discomfort is never the move when you’re laying out poolside, trust us.

In order to satisfy that coconut and rum craving without sending your system over the edge (or having to go through the trouble of breaking out the blender), we simplified the process and lightened up the cocktail. Coconut La Croix, the infamously divisive flavor known to some as their favorite, and to others as a can of liquid sunscreen, is the secret in this bubbly spin on a piña colada.

So here’s how you whip it up. If you have a cocktail shaker, that’s great. Use that. If not, that’s cool, too. Use a tall glass and the mighty forces of a spoon in your hand to mix this sucker up reallllllll good. In whichever vessel you have chosen to be the home for your concocting, mix 1 can of La Croix, 2 (1-oz.) shots of white rum, ¼ cup orange juice, and the squeeze of half a lime.

Depending on the kind of lifestyle you lead and the kind of night you’re trying to have, this makes 1 or 2 drinks. Throw it in your tumbler and bring it to the beach, slurp it down poolside, or make a big batch for a punch bowl at your next summer shin dig. Either way, this ultra-fresh, lightened version of a Piña Colada is about to be your new go-to. And to all you Coconut La Croix haters, it just might even change your minds.

This story originally appeared on Myrecipes.com.