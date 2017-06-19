We like the clean flavor and mixability of silver tequila, though a golden añejo or reposado would add complexity. Cava or crémant will work just as well as dry prosecco here. If you use a different cactus water than True Nopal, check its sugar content—some brands are sweeter and won’t need as much added sugar for flavor balance.

photo by jennifer causey

Yields: 4 servings

4 servings Total Time: 7 minutes

Ingredients

1 teaspoon sugar

1 one-inch lemon rind strip

1 cup cactus water

1/2 cup silver tequila

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 cup ice cubes

1/4 cup prosecco or other dry sparkling wine

Directions

Muddle together sugar and lemon rind in a large glass. Stir in cactus water, tequila, and honey. Add ice cubes; cover, and shake well. Strain tequila mixture evenly into 4 glasses. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon prosecco. True Nopal Cactus Water: Unlike other brands, True Nopal has no added sugar, so you can taste the prickly pear—it's like mild grape juice, pleasant on its own, and a great mixer that won't step on other flavors. It has half the calories and sugar of many coconut waters. Available at grocery stores nationwide.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.