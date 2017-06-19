We like the clean flavor and mixability of silver tequila, though a golden añejo or reposado would add complexity. Cava or crémant will work just as well as dry prosecco here. If you use a different cactus water than True Nopal, check its sugar content—some brands are sweeter and won’t need as much added sugar for flavor balance.
Prickly Pear Punch
- Yields: 4 servings
- Total Time: 7 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Muddle together sugar and lemon rind in a large glass. Stir in cactus water, tequila, and honey. Add ice cubes; cover, and shake well. Strain tequila mixture evenly into 4 glasses. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon prosecco.
True Nopal Cactus Water: Unlike other brands, True Nopal has no added sugar, so you can taste the prickly pear—it's like mild grape juice, pleasant on its own, and a great mixer that won't step on other flavors. It has half the calories and sugar of many coconut waters. Available at grocery stores nationwide.
This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.